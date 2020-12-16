Oziegbe Okoeki

LAGOS State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi said on Tuesday that the health condition of the incident commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is improving.

This was contained in an update on the governor’s health condition signed by the commissioner on Tuesday morning.

Sanwo-Olu, who went on self-isolation on Friday when one of his close aides tested positive to COVID-19, was confirmed positive the following day (Saturday) after the usual test and has since been in isolation.

However, Abayomi said: “All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear state.

“Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.”

He reassured Lagos residents of the government’s continued dedication to the fight against #COVID-19. “We urge Lagos residents to remain vigilant and compliant to avoid #COVID-19 infection,” he said.

The House of Assembly has urged the governor to direct the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, to intensify the campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary yesterday, added it was important for the Commissioner for Health to brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease.

Obasa also urged the governor to call on the Commissioner for Information to increase awareness for the people so that they could take precautions against COVID-19.

“The governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and I want to urge all the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic.

“The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House and visitors observe COVID-19 protocols.

“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We all know that the disease is on the increase in the United States of America and in other countries.

“The Commissioner for Health should come and brief the House on efforts being made to prevent the spread of the disease in the state,” Obasa said.