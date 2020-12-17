Many public properties disposed by past administrations in Kwara State were undervalued and sold at giveaway prices, a report of the state judicial commission of enquiry on sales of public assets has said.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had in August inaugurated the panel to investigate the sales, disposal or unlawful acquisition of government properties from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2019.

The state had three governors within that period – Late Mohammed Lawal (1999-2003), Bukola Saraki (2003-2011) and Abdulfatah Ahmed (2011-2019).

Presenting the three-volume report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, the chairman of the commission, Olabanji Orilonishe, said discoveries during their assignment showed that the state was milked “to complete hopelessness and a standstill.”

According to the spokesperson of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Mr Orilonishe said the report stated that many policies related to sale or management of public assets offered “avenues for reckless expenditure to enrich some individuals.’”

He said owing largely to such practices, Kwara is the least developed of the 12 states created in 1967.

“This sad situation must change. The time to change it is now and not later,” Mr Orilonishe was quoted to have said while presenting the report, urging the new administration to take action.

The report is divided into three volumes, comprising the main report and recommendations; exhibits; and minutes of meetings and visitation report.

The panel visited Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna in the course of its assignment, observing in part of the report that the sale of several public properties were often done in “secrecy” with only a few officials being privy to the deals.

Mr AbdulRazaq, in his response, commended members of the panel for their patriotic duties to the state.

He said the need to visit the past was not to hound anyone but to ensure that past mistakes or excesses are not repeated in the future, adding that the revelations so far from the past were enough reasons for the present public officials to act properly in the handling of public resources.

Mr AbdulRazaq said members of the panel were subjected to social media blackmail during their assignment. He said there was no need for anyone to be jittery if they had not committed any crime against the state.

“We know some of your members were facing a lot of blackmail in social media. We know we’ve done the right thing and selected the right people. That doesn’t matter. Fact and figure speak for themselves and the truth will also prevail. That’s where we stand.

“Essentially, justice will be done for the state,” Mr AbdulRazaq said.

“You have done a very good job for the state and we are happy to receive the report. On our part, we did not interfere in any way or manner in the way you did your job. We are not out to witch-hunt anybody. We just want the right thing to be done in the state and we want proper templates set so that in future such things do not reoccur. We will also learn from this so that we don’t do the same thing.

“We appreciate you for the work you have done. I can assure you that your work is not in vain. Financially, we cannot pay you for what you have done, especially with the time line within which you have done the work. It is an assignment that ordinarily should take a whole year. We are grateful,” Mr AbdulRazaq said.