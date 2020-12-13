By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command said, yesterday, it has opened investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of Dapo Ojora, a socialite who allegedly shot himself on Friday in his Lagos residence.

Ojora, an in-law of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, allegedly shot himself on the head. The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of Ojora, assured that police experts will do the needful on the investigation and cautioned against speculations.

Ojora was a polo buff and one of the sons of society patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

Odumosu said the Command had commenced thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the polo buff.

“The police command in Lagos, therefore, urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation is concluded and the findings made public. The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making the round in the media.

“These are not only unfounded and baseless but can jeopardise police investigation into Ojora’s death.”

