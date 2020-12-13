Daily News

SARAKI’S IN-LAW’S  ALLEGED SUICIDE: Police open investigations, caution against speculations

By
0
saraki’s-in-law’s -alleged-suicide:-police-open-investigations,-caution-against-speculations
Views: Visits 0

Police caution media against speculations into Dapo Ojora’s deathBy Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command said, yesterday, it has opened investigation  into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of Dapo Ojora, a  socialite who allegedly shot himself on Friday in his Lagos residence.

Ojora, an in-law of  former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, allegedly shot himself on the head. The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of Ojora, assured that police experts  will do the needful on the investigation and cautioned against speculations.

READ ALSO: Police investigate alleged suicide of an 84-year-old in Enugu

Ojora was a  polo buff  and one of the sons of society patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

Odumosu said the Command had commenced thorough investigation  into the circumstances surrounding the death of the polo buff.

“The police command in Lagos,  therefore, urges  the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation is concluded and the findings made public. The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making the round in the media.

“These are not only unfounded and baseless but can  jeopardise police investigation into Ojora’s death.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Suspected herdsmen kill clan head, in-law, son, brother in Benue

Previous article

Over 110 rural kids trained in digital skills in Plateau

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News