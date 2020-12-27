***Reequips security with patrol vehicles



By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday morning flew from Abuja to Maiduguri and arrival, took a military chopper to visit communities attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday evening, in Hawul local government area in southern portion of the state.

Zulum, who travelled from Maiduguri to Katsina and Abuja on Thursday, for series of scheduled activities, cut short the trip following the attack.

About four communities: Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro were affected in Saturday’s attack with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents.

Three persons were killed in Shafa, among them two hunters and a civilian. Thousands of bags of farm products recently harvested by farmers were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.

Governor Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa. The governor inspected all destroyed property and ordered the immediate reconstruction of property that include police station, market stalls and others.

In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen local security network in the community. Also in Yamirshika, Zulum directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes.

Zulum addressed terrified residents who returned to Yamirshika town earlier Saturday, after attempts by insurgents on the town, was repelled.

“We departed Abuja to Maiduguri this morning, and we are here to show our sympathy and to stand with all of you, our brothers and in Hauwl, over the sad incident, yesterday.

“I have been fully briefed and I have seen things myself, insha’Allah, we will strengthen security here and in all places.

“We will as soon as possible, make available all your requirements based on my interaction with security stakeholders and community leaders.

“We will rehabilitate the Police station, the shops and all other infrastructures destroyed yesterday,” Zulum said.

Zulum noted that he feels bad going to commiserate after attacks because the protection of lives and property is the government’s first priority.

“As enshrined in section 14, 2b of the 1999 constitution, security of lives and property remain the cardinal objective of any government, we know this and we are doing everything within our powers to provide security and ensure the welfare of citizens.

“We will neither relent nor shy away from our responsibilities, we shall remain resilient and focused in our search for peace in Borno,” Zulum said.

The Governor in an interview with journalists said his visit was to strengthen community resilience and provide support to local volunteers supporting the security agencies in restoring peace.

Governor Zulum was accompanied to Hawul communities by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, former Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa, Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Commissioners Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engineer Mustapha Gubio and Agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba.

