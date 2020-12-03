Qatar and Saudi Arabia are close to striking a preliminary agreement to end a dispute that has pitted the Gulf neighbours against each other for more than three years, AlJazeera reports.

The expected deal comes after the adviser to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner arrived in the Gulf region as part of a last-ditch effort to resolve the Gulf crisis before the Trump administration leaves office in January.

Kushner’s tour included meetings with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this week and with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Wednesday, 2 December.

In June 2017, the quartet cut off diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air embargo on the Gulf state, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and having ties with Iran that were deemed too close.

Doha has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue.

As the price for lifting the blockade, the four nations set a 13-point ultimatum for Qatar which included shutting media network.

The blockading countries had relaxed their demands for lifting the blockade noting that Saudi Arabia has shown more willingness to find common ground to resolve the crisis.

This announcement will first of see confidence-building measures being accepted by both sides that are supposed to show the sincerity of Qatar and Saudi to commit to an end of the rift.

