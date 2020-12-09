By Omolola Afolabi

A former teacher in Lagos State, Bode Adeleye, has called on Nigerians to help him so he doesn’t lose his second eye to cataract.

Adeleye (64) was diagnosed with cataract on his right eye in 2018. The eye was operated but it has remained in a critical situation and Adeleye is about to go completely blind.

According to him, the loss of his job and the consequent outbreak of Coronavirus contributed to the complications he currently experiences.

He said: “In 2018, I was fired from my job because of the problem. This is despite Article 6, Section 28 of the Prohibition Against Persons Living with Disabilities Act signed in 2018 which frowns at this, with sanctions of #250,000 for erring organisations.

“A friend was taking me to Igando General Hospital because I could not continue to go on my own. When the operation was done, my wife stood for me but I could not return to the hospital afterwards because of Coronavirus outbreak, cost of surgery (about N180,000) and cost of transportation.

“I have four children – two boys (who stay with me) and two girls (staying with their mother); they have to feed and I’m not working.

“I can see with the right eye but not very clearly. I’m supposed to be going to Igando for treatment and operation of the other eye. I can only read when the letterings are big.

“At every appointment, I have to pay N1,000 but I can’t afford it most of the time. I would like Nigerians to help me.”