The Ishinkwo Autonomous Community in Ebony State has urged Governor David Umahi to do more to end the incessant attacks on residents and their properties.

It said previous pleas to the government were not heeded as the attacks have been recurring.

Spokesman of the community, Innocent Elum, told reporters after a meeting by Ishinkwo community members in Lagos that lives and property have been lost following a protracted land dispute with a neighbouring community, Abaomege.

He said sometimes the attackers were armed with rifles.

“During a recent attack, they set ablaze several houses, including an oil mill that belongs to a retired army general and rice mills.

“For how long shall we continue to fold our hands to wait for the government to come to our aid while they kill our youths and rape our women?” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Sule Maku, was said to have led a team of a special squad to Ishinkwo to assess the extent of damage and has launched an investigation, with several arrests reportedly made.