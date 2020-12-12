A file photo of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari on Saturday said no one can yet ascertain the number of students who were kidnapped after bandits raided a secondary school in the state.

Gunmen had stormed Government Science Secondary School in Ƙanƙara Local Government Area of the state on Friday night, causing students, teachers, and staff members to flee for their lives.

The staff said there were 884 students in the school at the time of the attack.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, the Governor said 426 students have been counted as safe.

“This incidence has gone beyond imagination,” the Governor said in Hausa. “For us, it’s highly worrisome and disturbing; I am assuring parents and guardians of these children that – we couldn’t say that we are more disturbed than them – but to be rest assured that we share the same worry with them. Because we know that we have the responsibility to protect their lives and their health.”

The Governor said he has met with the army who informed him they are on top of the situation as efforts intensify to locate the bandits.

“And by God’s grace, we will do all that it takes to rescue the entire abducted students,” Masari said. “I urge you people in the name of Allah and his prophet to please remain patient and intensify prayers.

“This is because sharing blames and all sorts of abuses are not the solution in this trying time. Honestly speaking, we are not enjoying what is taking place and we are not executing what we supposed to do when it comes to the issue of protection of lives of our people.

“We want to assure you that we will do all what is possible on the school children as we have directed for the immediate closure of all schools in the state and that all students should be taken back home.”