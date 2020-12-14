As part of efforts to curb another spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ebonyi State, Governor Dave Umahi has directed all schools to close down on or before Thursday, December 17.

Giving the directive at a family thanksgiving church service in Abakaliki, Umahi said there is need for all to apply wisdom as the second wave of the pandemic looms in the country.

This development comes as data from the Nigeria Center For Disease Control, NCDC have shown an increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the last week in the country.

Ebonyi State, according to available statistics, confirmed a total number of 1055 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths in the first wave of the dreaded virus, however, a new case is yet to be confirmed as the second wave builds up.

Governor Umahi who was supported by his wife and some members of his family at the thanksgiving disclosed that his government will do everything possible to prevent casualties owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State.

He added that the State Government will in no distant time commence the distribution of another set of palliatives to the people of Ebonyi, while also urging them to be thankful to God for his numerous blessings despite the challenges the year 2020 threw at humanity.

