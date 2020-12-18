Sean Kingston – The Blast

American-Jamaican singer Sean Kingston has an arrest warrant in his name over grand theft in connection with unpaid jewellery.

According to TMZ, Kingston was charged in connection with grand theft over jewellery that was delivered to him which the “Beautiful Girls” singer has not yet settled up the tab, leading to the warrant.

The news outlet reported that law enforcement said they did not intend to actively search for the 30-year-old singer in connection with this warrant, but it would come up if Kingston was pulled over or detained.

The outlet reported that the legal complaint stated that bail in the case was $45,000, and Kingston could be incarcerated for as many as three years if convicted in connection with the case.

In spite of the warrant, Kingston, however, seems to be in good spirits as he posted a series of clips to Instagram Stories on Thursday from a luxury home, where he had high-end vehicles such as a Lambo SUV and Maybach.

In the videos, Kingston sang excerpts from his hit songs “Beautiful Girls”, “Take You There” and “Fire Burning”.

“I guess your man is not a one-hit-wonder if he’s got 10 number one songs – he can do better!” he said.

Sean Kingston has well documented legal entanglements linked to high-end jewellery. In February 2018, a judge ordered him to pay $301,500 to Aqua Master, a jewellery store based in New York City, after never paying for nine pieces of jewellery, and previously giving him two checks that couldn’t be cashed due to “insufficient funds.”

A few months later, AP The Jeweler went public about Kingston dodging him over past due payments. “I’m not calling cops or taking you to court. I’m going to the streets somewhere where you scared to be,” AP threatened in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Complex reported.

Complex also reported that Kingston filed a police report in 2015 after he was briefly kidnapped during a dispute with representatives for Avianne Jewelers because he refused to pay the entire amount for a watch. He was also sued by Avi Da Jewelers for $356,000 worth of unpaid purchases.