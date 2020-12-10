The Securities and Exchange Commission is opposed to a proposed amendment in the Finance Bill 2020 that prescribes that unclaimed dividends be handed over to the federal government as trustee.

The Head of Department, SEC, Abdulkadir Abbas, stated this at the public hearing of the bill organised by the Senate Committee on Finance on Thursday.

His submission was in reaction to the presentation of the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, on the key reforms intended in the bill.

She explained that under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the federal government proposes the creation of an unclaimed dividends and unutilised bank Balances Trust Fund.

She said the platform would house dividends that were declared but unclaimed and will be owed as a perpetual debt to shareholders.

“It is proposed that such unclaimed dividends should be handed over to the government as trustee, in a perpetual fund created under supervision or the CBN and DMO, etc with private sector involvement in the governance of the fund.

“The liability to shareholders of public companies will no longer be extinguished after 12 years as currently provided for in the CAMA,” she said.

Mr Abbas, however, opposed the government’s plan to supervise the platform particularly because the Investment Securities Act mandates the commission to protect the interest of the investors.

“We are not against the proposal to set up the unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund. What I said is that we have concerns with respect to the governance structure of that proposed fund and appealing for reconsideration.

“SEC being the capital market regulator and mandated by the Investment Securities Act to protect the interest of the investors, to be the one to administer or to manage or to supervise the operation of that fund. That is what I stated.”

In response to his concerns, the finance minister said the government’s proposal was in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, adding that the Debt Management Office will supervise it.

“Any funds that is lying fallow after a certain period of time cannot be taken over but such funds could be borrowed. The Unit Trust is a borrowing arrangement of the government. At the moment, the Debt Management Office issues securities to the registrars in case owners of such unclaimed dividends or deposit in dormant accounts come forward to claim their entitlement.

“The reason the Debt Management Office would be in charge of the unclaimed dividends and deposit in dormant accounts is because it has the mandate to manage debts on behalf of the government.

“That is why we recommend that the DMO as against to SEC, should manage the funds. It is possible that a different arrangement is in place in other jurisdiction but I want to state that in the amended CAMA…”