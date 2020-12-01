A file photo of Abdulrasheed Maina.

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has been arrested by security agents.

Although details of the arrest remain sketchy security sources confirmed to Channels Television that he has was arrested in the Niger Republic.

The security source said Maina was arrested by the operatives of the Niger Republic Intelligence Service in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday night.

Channels Television also gathered that Maina’s arrest was made possible due to an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between the neighbouring country.

The EFCC is prosecuting Maina for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2billion.

The trial judge, Justice Abang Okon issued a warrant for his arrest after he ‘jumped bail’ and failed to appear in court.

He was said to have stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020, prompting Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, last week.

The court had also empowered the Federal Government to sell Senator Ndume’s property at Asokoro in order to recover the N500 million bond.

Justice Abang said Ndume will be released from Kuje once he is able to pay the N500 million or if the prosecutor is able to dispose of the property and payment is made to the Federal Government.

Justice Okon Abang later granted Ndume bail noting that the decision was based on the Senator’s record of good behaviour in court.

The bail was granted to the Senator pending the hearing and determination of his appeal filed at the Court of Appeal challenging his remand.