By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Evbareke Osunde yesterday launched a 3-pronged security strategy to ensure the safety of lives and property within the council’s jurisdiction at all times and during the end-of-year festivities.

At his opening of a special security summit for stakeholders in the local government area, he said “the administration has decided to urgently rejuvenate various aspects of its security architecture to confront the increasing activities of criminals within the locality.’’

While commending the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, for reactivating the state-wide Joint Task Force, the Oredo Chairman observed that the “Local Government will synergize effectively with the overall state security apparatus in tandem with the Council’s initiative to re-awaken its own local vigilante groups and remobilize the other security-conscious neighborhoods organizations to confront the increasing wave of crimes.’’

Osunde noted that the efforts of the Council in combating criminal elements in the area was “going to be robust and holistic in a way that will be suffocating and suicidal for armed robbers, the kidnappers , murders and other criminal in the society.’’

The Chairman asserted that the local government area takes seriously its premiere obligation to protect lives and property in the Oredo community with the assurance that the administration will not fail in such a critical assignment .

He called on “market women , traders , the cab drivers , the POS operators as well as the big entrepreneurs and all residents and visitors to Oredo to be rest assured of a peaceful and violence-free Christmas and New Year celebration” .