As part of the measures to enhance the security of lives and property in the Delta, the state government has inaugurated a new security outfit, ‘Operation Delta Hawk’.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the launch of the security outfit at the Police Headquarters in Asaba, the state capital, urged residents of the state to assist in tracking down criminals and their collaborators.

The governor said security operatives have given their best in the fight against cultism, herders and farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other heinous crimes, adding that Operation Delta Hawk is to assist in this regard.

“Today, we are inaugurating the Operation Delta Hawk because of insecurity in the land. We have thought of a new way of securing our people following incessant kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen attack on farms and rape cases,” he said during the launch.

Okowa charged the security outfit to work together with the traditional rulers, community security corps, and other security agencies in the state to bring the desired goal.

Operation Delta Hawk is comprised of different security agencies and vigilante groups.