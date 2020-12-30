There was tragedy in Bolorunduro, Ondo East Council of Ondo State as the vehicle of a senior police officer killed an unidentified commercial motorcycle rider yesterday.

The Guardian learnt that the incident happened along the Akure/Ondo Expressway as the vehicle of a serving Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), whose identity was still unknown, killed the victim on the spot.

It was also learnt that the DIG was not in the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, but the vehicle was heading to Lagos to pick the senior police officer.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased motorcycle rider was inadvertently hit by the vehicle and in the process swerved into the bush.

“The police boss was not in the SUV when the accident happened. It was on top speed, trying to keep the Okada man off the road. “We later got to know that the DIG, who was in Lagos, sent his boys to bring the vehicle from Akure but had the accident on the way to Lagos,” he said.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the accident, but said he was not aware of the casualty.

