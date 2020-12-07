Security operatives have besieged the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to prevent further #EndSARS protests. Soldiers and policemen were said to have arrived at the tollgate in four trucks on Monday morning, TheCable is reporting.

Commuters said that the gun-wielding security operatives placed themselves in strategic locations around the area seeing that youths have started gathering around the area to resume the protest.

In October, the #EndSARS protest took place at Lekki and at different locations in the state for more than two weeks. It also took place in some other states in the country. Unfortunately, the protest was later hijacked by hoodlums which led to loss of lives and property.

On October 20, soldiers invaded the Lekki tollgate and allegedly shot some of the protesters.

In November, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), said the force would never allow another type of #EndSARS protest again, adding that the police are ready to face anyone who participates in the protest. President Muhammadu Buhari had also said the government would prevent a repeat of the protest.

Just yesterday, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello following intelligence report that protesters are returning to the streets in some cities to demonstrate against police brutality, had advised against holding another round of #Endsars protest, adding that the country is not ripe for it.

Bello said the youth should note that the country’s economy is bleeding owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigeria’s earning and foreign exchange situation is too fragile as we speak to resist sustained shocks. Another nationwide protest will worsen the multidimensional poverty indices all over our country and work greater hardship on the ordinary Nigerians we claim to be advocating for” he added.

Meanwhile, some youths under the aegis of Face of #EndSARS Movement, on Monday, held a protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital. They marched through the streets of Osogbo to the Osun State House of Assembly, demanding an audience with the leadership of the Assembly. The protesters led by Emmanuel Adebisi demanded good governance among other things.