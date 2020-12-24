Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo; IAOKOWA



Hoodlums kill four in Ibadan

Barely a week of the inauguration of Delta Hawk by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to flush out criminals in the state, the security outfit on Tuesday evening killed a woman in Asaba.

It was gathered that a stray bullet from the team hit the woman, a trader, who was identified as Amaka Ohanaja, while she was in her shop. She died on the spot.

According to sources, the Operation Delta Hawk team was chasing a boy who was escaping from them when they allegedly opened fire on him but the bullet hit the woman, whose shop is located around Government House.

Angry mob who wanted to intervene in the woman’s death by questioning the operatives were dispersed with tear gas. Commenting on the death of the woman, the Director General, Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei, said: “The duty of the army is to defend the country, while the police protect lives and property, but they are now involved in the killing of people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said: “The Operation Delta Hawk, which comprises the army, police, DSS, NSCDC and vigilante group, flagged down an unregistered Lexus SUV with tinted glasses for a routine check but the two male occupants in a suspicious manner beat the security men and sped off towards Ajaga bush camp in Asaba.”

DSP Onovughagbogaya explained further that some members of the Delta Hawk team 002, in pursuit opened fire on the vehicle in a bid to demobilize it and arrest the occupants. The driver of the car, Joshua Ona, was also hit by stray bullet and rushed to New Generation Hospital, Okpanam for treatment.”

The PPRO, however, assured the family of the deceased that “the incident will be discretely investigated and the culprit brought to book”.

MEANWHILE, four residents of Ijokodo area in Ibadan, Oyo State capital in Ibadan North Local government Area of Oyo State have been killed by hoodlums in the last two weeks.

According to residents, men of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Amotekun, have stationed their vehicle at a junction in the area to scare off the hoodlums, as landlords seem to be helpless. The source said the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Apete and Gbaremu areas are also intervening to bring the situation under control.

Reacting to the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said the command had intensified efforts in its routine patrols and deployments of men within and outside Ibadan metropolis.

He said: “Credible information is being sought from members of the public to enable the police in Oyo to be proactive and clamp down on criminal elements in the state, especially during this Yuletide.”