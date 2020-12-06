Our Reporter

The security agents in Atakumosa West and Ilesa West Local Government Areas in Osun State on Saturday received the backing of the stakeholders to enforce the state’s law banning the practice of Female Genital Mutilation.

At a consensus building forum held at the State Ministry of Women & Children Affairs in Osogbo, the state capital, representatives of security outfits, particularly the local security men and stakeholders including community leaders resolved to work together on the enforcement.

Speaking at the event organised by Action Health Incorporated, (AHI) in collaboration with the state Ministries of Health and Women & Children Affairs, the security personnel vowed that violators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Speaking on behalf of the community leaders, Alhaji Akeem Adebayo and Pastor Oladepo Sadare said the people of various communities in the two LGAs unanimously agreed to end the practice and that FGM has become forbidden in their communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Commander of Community Intelligence Security Support Group (CISSG) Chief Frances Jegede Ojo warned that whoever that violates the law would not go unpunished.

The FGM Analyst with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Uzoma Ayodeji and AHI Programme Officer, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyah said the objective of the exercise was to secure full commitment of the communities and security personnel on the FGM abandonment in their areas.

The Gender Desk Officers, Ministries of Health, Women, Children & Social Affairs, Toyin Adelowokan and Ms. Olufunmilola Adewale said the battle to end FGM in the state was yielding good results with appreciable number of communities that have willingly accepted to end the practice.