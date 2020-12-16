The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said Nigerians need adequate security and restructuring of the country much more than who occupies the presidency.

Makinde spoke in Ibadan at the handover of 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, popularly known as Operation Amotekun.

The governor, who taunted those who he said were running around the country because of their presidential ambition, said those politicians would soon know better.

Makinde said, “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023. I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria.

“It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need. May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

Although he did not mention Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress leader had been travelling to some parts of the country while his foot soldiers have been going round to solicit support for his presidency ambition.

Only on Monday, some of Tinubu’s loyalists visited the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adedibu to solicit for his support and blessings for his presidency bid.

On Tuesday, the same loyalists kicked off the former governor’s presidential ambition by inaugurating a presidential campaign movement tagged, ‘The South-West Agenda’ for him in readiness for the 2023 presidency.

Present at the Mauve 21 Event Centre venue of the inauguration of SWAGA 2023 campaign were political allies, supporters, loyalists and disciples of the National Leader of the APC, Punch reported.