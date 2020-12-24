The Iru Progressive Vanguard (IPV), has described as laughable and petty the news going round, about Lagos businessman and prince, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, alleging that he was blocked by certain individuals who identified themselves as family members, in an attempt to undermine his popularity and acceptability in Iruland.



Segun



In a released today, the group’s Secretary, Olamide Adedoyin, described the story as petty and laughable, saying his detractors has no meaningful purpose and direction for the people of Iru, aside to sit and monitor Oniru and his family.

“In their desperation to publish lies, the promulgators failed to state the facts that the Aremo only went to the palace to retrieve his staff that was violently abducted by thugs.

“Aremo Adesegun is well-bred, learned, and sophisticated. Prince and his siblings have no reason to jump into the mud to fight but to objectively lay matters to bare,” the statement read.

The group called on the people of Iruland to be vigilant, watchful, and be wary of the enemies within.

