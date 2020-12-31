Selena Gomez

“Lose You To Love Me” crooner Selena Gomez has called out social media networking giant Facebook for failing to curb the spread of fake information about coronavirus.

The 28-year-old singer who also doubles as an actress said the networking site will be “responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t action now!”

The pop star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video featuring Imran Ahmed, the founding CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), who speaks to BBC News about how big tech companies are reporting information related to COVID-19.

In the clip shared to Gomez’s account, Ahmed is questioned about Facebook’s previous claim that it removes misinformation “that could lead to physical harm” and about vaccines. He claimed through his task force’s findings that companies like Facebook aren’t exactly taking down as many posts as they claim to be.

“So we took 1,000 bits of misinformation. We got some volunteers to report it using their own systems…Less than 5% was taken down,” Ahmed claimed. “And that’s what happens when you actually check up on them. The truth is that we’ve been gaslit by the social media companies who say they’re doing their utmost but in reality they’re doing absolutely nothing.”

Taking to Twitter, alongside the video, the singer tweeted to her 64 million followers:

“Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @ Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. “So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

Selena’s strong stance comes after she previously tackled the social media giant over a report by the same charity that Neo Nazis were able to conduct commerce through it.

She wrote:

“‘I’m speechless. @Facebook @ Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!”

The Center for Countering Digital Hate applauded Gomez for joining in on the “outrage” against Facebook for allegedly “profiting by prolonging the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for Facebook, however, claimed the company is committed to communicating correct facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are committed to reaching as many people as possible with accurate information about vaccines, and launched partnerships with WHO and Unicef to do just that. We’ve banned ads that discourage people from getting vaccines and reduced the number of people who see vaccine hoaxes verified by the WHO and the CDC,” the statement on behalf of the social media platform said.

It continues: