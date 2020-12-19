Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has disclosed that certain politicians are responsible for frustrating the war against insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari just for selfish political and economic gains.

Gov. Bello, in a statement where he congratulated Buhari for the release of the Kankara schoolboys, also charged heads of security agencies in the country to act professionally and expose these persons sabotaging security efforts to the public.

The governor noted that the acts of these greedy politicians were aimed at pitching Nigerians against the administration of President Buhari and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Comparing the security situation prior to when the Buhari government came into power, Gov. Bello affirmed that the current security state is much better.

He said recent security threats are just political plots to discredit the Buhari government as being ineffective.

He also admonished his colleagues of either the APC or the PDP to rise up to the occasion and ensure that they secured their individual states in order to build a secure nation.

Mr Bello also alleged that similar individuals were also involved in playing politics with the lives of the citizens of the country under the guise of Covid-19 and were already scheming to import vaccines and enforce people of the country to be vaccinated against their wish

The Governor emphasized that another form of lockdown would cripple to nation’s economy and have a huge negative effect on the less privileged in the country.

He warned that if the government could not make available to the masses what was due to them, their freedom and livelihood should not be taken away from them.

Gov. Bello concluded his statement by challenging anyone who wanted to fault his claims about covid-19 to speak up as he is available to confront such persons with undoubtable and proven facts.

