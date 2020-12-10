A file photo of lawmakers in the Senate.

The Senate on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the presidential directive, sacking Nasiru Argungu, as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The resolution of the Senate followed a point of order raised on the floor by the Senator representing Jigawa East Senatorial District, Ibrahim Hadejia.

The red chamber argued that the removal of Argungu could delay the take-off of the Federal Government programme aimed at providing jobs for 774,000 jobs.

The Senate is also asking President Buhari to probe the frosty relationship between Argungu and the Minister of State for Labour Festus Kayamo.

President Buhari had earlier on Wednesday relieved Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the NDE.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, Dec. 7