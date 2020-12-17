Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed eight nominees as members of the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The nominees were confirmed by the upper chamber after consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Power Chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East).

Those confirmed include Hon Ityav Joseph Tarfa (Chairman – Benue state), Mallam Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director; Alh. Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi), Member; Engr. Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Member; Hon. Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi (Niger), Member; Dr. Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau), Member; Engr. Aminu Mohamed Ganda (Sokoto), Member; and Chief (Barr.) Utum Ubi Eteng (Cross River), Member.

Suswam in his presentation recalled that the nominations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018 (as amended).

He added that the Committee during screening found the nominees to be qualified and experienced to be appointed as Chairman, Managing Director and Members of the Governing Council of the HYPADEC.

The lawmaker, however, disclosed that the Committee received a petition against the Kogi and Kwara States nominees from “Concerned Stakeholders of HYPADEC Communities.”

According to him, “after careful consideration of the petition, the Committee found it to be baseless and of no consequence to the confirmation of the nominees.”

He added that, “also a letter of recommendation was received from His Royal Highness, the Oba of Jebba supporting the nomination of the Kwara State nominee.”