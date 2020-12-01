Nigeria Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate confirmed Yakubu’s nomination sent by President Muhammadu Buhari after Ibrahim Gaya, chairman of the committee on INEC, presented a report for consideration of his confirmation for a second tenure in office.

Gaya said Yakubu is qualified to occupy office again as chairman of the electoral commission.

“The nominee displayed high intelligence and he has the temerity to hold office of the chairman,” Gaya said.

“The nominee is not affiliated to any political party and he has not attended an political rally or campaign.

“The nominee has met the requirements of section 451 and section 41 (i)(ii) of the third schedule part 1 f contained in the 1999 constitution of the republic of Nigeria as amended.”

Yakubu’s nomination was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

President Buhari had on October 27, 2020, reappointed Yakubu, a professor of Political History and International Studies, for another tenure of five years subject to confirmation by the senate.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” Buhari said in a letter to Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

Yakubu was appointed head of the commission in 2015 after the expiration of the tenure of Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairman.

The INEC chairman handed over to Marshal Ahmed Mu’azu (Rtd), a national commissioner of the electoral body from the Northeast to be in an acting capacity in November. The handing over ceremony took place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

