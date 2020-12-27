Sunny Nwankwo, Igbere

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Sunday said traditional title of Nwanne Di Na Mba (brother in Diaspora)



of Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

This is as he used the occasion of the 10th memorial ceremony of the father of Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu; Late Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu to call for the unity of the country.

Lawan speaking after being conferred with the Nwanne Di Na Mba traditional title by the Igbere traditional rulers led by Chairman Bende Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu said Nigeria can achieve more with unity regardless of their political, religious and social affiliations.

The Senate President who noted that Abia has three out of the twenty principals said that the people of the southeast shouldn’t shy away from being at the National Politics, but to champion having a shot at the helm of affairs of the country.

According to Lawan, all the southeast need to do is to sit and discuss with other ethnic groups in pursuant to their political interest at the center.

“Abia is a home of whips. Abia is a home of unity; that is why we have all the members of the National Assembly from the state here.

“Abia has three out of twenty principal officers in the National Assembly. The people of the southeast should champion being at the center of action in Nigeria.

“You should not shy away from being at the center of politics in on the country.”

On the traditional title conferred on him, Lawan said he now sees himself as an indigene of Igbere and thanked the traditional institution for finding him fit for the title.

READ ALSO: Imo community petitions Senate President over disappearance of kinsman in Mozambique

The Senate President who noted that the event was supposed to be a solemn one said that he was happy that Kalu’s father raised children who are responsible and united.

In his speech, the Senate Chief Whip said that though his father asked them not to throw a party in celebration of his death, they chose the event of his memorial to appreciate his efforts in raising them.

Kalu who thanked the Senate President and others for standing behind him during his incarceration assured that he was committed to ensuring that he discharges his legislative duties for the good of his constituency and Nigeria as a whole.

Orji used the occasion to assure the passage of the budget of 2021 before the end d of the year.

This is even as he noted that the budget is important to the economy, fight against insecurity among meeting other challenges facing the country.

In their goodwill messages, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Mines, Uche Sampson Ogah, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Minority Leader, House of Reps Deputy Chief Whip;Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Senator Theodore Ahameule Orji, among others who spoke at the event commended Kalu’s father for raising good children.

They also commended them for being united to date.