By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate has summoned Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-l9, Boss Mustapha to brief its Committees on Health and Primary Healthcare on modalities the Federal Government would adopt to procure and administer COVID-19 vaccines on the citizens.

Also to appear before the Senate Committees are Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Directors-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the chief executives of other relevant government agencies.

The Upper Chamber gave the directive following a motion titled: “Urgent need for Nigeria to obtain and administer COVlD-l9 Vaccine to its citizens” sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central).

The prayers of the motion, which were approved by the Senate include: “The Senate, therefore, resolves to direct its committee on Health and Primary Health Care to invite the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-l9, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Centre for Decease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Finance and any other relevant government agency to present to it detail plan, approval, protocol, funding, procurement, administration and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria;

“Urge the Federal Government to provide adequate funds for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigerians;

“Direct the committees in Health and Primary Healthcare to report back to the Senate in two weeks,” among others.