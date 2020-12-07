The Senate, on Monday, urged the Federal Government to ensure necessary funding for the newly established National Commission for Persons with Disabilities ( NCPD).

Obinna Ogba (PDP- Ebonyi) Chairperson, Senate Committee on Youth and Social Development, said this at the screening of nominees for the position of chairperson and members of the board of NCPD in Abuja.

Mr Ogba said adequate funding of the commission would help towards its eventual take off.

He said it was important for the commission to be adequately funded to achieve the purpose for which it was set up.

“We thank the executive for setting up the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and nominating persons to run it.

“But putting such intervention mechanism in place without required funding, will defeat the purpose for which it was established.

”On our own part here in the senate and by extension, the national assembly, having through legislation, facilitated the establishment of the commission, we shall at any given time, make required appropriation for effective and efficient functioning of the commission.

“It is a welcome development that nominees for appointments into the commission are being screened four days after the International Day for PLDs on Dec.3,” he said.



He advised the nominees to remember their co-protesters in the past by integrating them in the programmes of the commission.

“Mr Chairman and members, please after your confirmation by the senate, remember to use the commission to take care of interests of the physically challenged, particularly those who are with you in the trenches during the protests era,” he said.

Those screened and awaiting confirmation of senate at plenary included Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, the nominee for Chairperson from North West.

Others screened for membership of the board were Oparaku Jaja- South-East, Philomena Isioma Konwea -South South .

Others included Omapariola Oluwasola South West, Amina Audu North West , Mrs Esther Awu, North Central and Abba Ibrahim, North East.

(NAN)