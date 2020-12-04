It is no longer news that Adeola Adeyemi, daughter of Smart Adeyemi, a senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, is set to wed Olusola Michael Awujoola, a jeweller popularly known as Malivelihood.

The traditional marriage will hold today December 4 while the white wedding is scheduled for December 5 at the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja. Olusola who described the upcoming event as the “royal wedding of all time”.

What is perhaps news is the fact that the couple plan to share high end Hublot wrist watches as wedding souvenirs to guest.

Ironically, not all wealthy individuals can afford to own a the luxury wrist watch which is in the same class as a Rolex. While the 33mm Classic Fusion Titanium that houses a quartz movement retails for $5000 (N2.5), the 38mm with automatic movement costs about $9,200 (N4.5m), and the 42mm is $10,000 (N4.5m).

Adeola Adeyemi and Olusola Michael Awujoola got engaged in 2017 when Malivelihood proposed to Deola at the Heathrow Airport.

Known to always spoil his women silly, including celebrities whom he gifts expensiove customized bejeweled iPhones, the luxury designer on the last Valentine’s day, gifted her a gold iPad, a brand new black G-wagon, designer suds and a hotel room decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals.

Deola on her part reciprocated when she gifted him a brand new white customized Rolls Royce which costs about N57M as a birthday gift.

Before meeting Deola, Malivelihood who resides outside the country was in a relationship with actress, Tonto Dikeh and as is his custom and as Tonto later testified when they ended things, Malivelihood made her happy. Infact, years after they ended things, Tonto revealed that her greatest regret is not having a child with him.

