Following the death of prolific film producer, Chico Maziakpono Ejiro, Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed shock and sadness over the occurrence.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja, Omo-Agege said that the exceptional movie director and producer was a pillar of productivity in Nollywood which skyrocketed Nigerian films globally.

He noted that while the death of Chico Ejiro is painful, solace must be taken in his exceptional impact and productivity as a movie director, screenwriter, and producer who excelled in his chosen field.

Omo-Agege stressed that even with limited technical resources in the 1990s, Chico Ejiro who originally studied Agricultural Science blazed a trail by shooting scores of movies within very short periods, sometimes as short as three days.

“No doubt, the passing of our dear Chico Ejiro has darkened memories of Christmas Day this year but this great Isoko son from Delta State has significantly contributed towards lifting up our nation’s positive image in ways that only a few in his chosen field can compare.

“Even though he completed his earthly assignment at the age of 57, movie-making was second nature to this great patriot whose output with blockbuster films including ‘Deadly Affair’, ‘Blood Money’, ‘Silent Night’ and hundreds of others, earned him the alias of ‘Mr. Prolific’.

“We must note too, that through the efforts of patriots like Chico Ejiro, Nigeria became globally acknowledged as the third-highest film producing country and a major source of inspiration for other African countries who also embraced the video format of most of our films,” Omo-Agege said in his statement.

