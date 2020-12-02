Deola Smart, daughter of Smart Adeyemi, a senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, is set to wed Olusola Michael Awujoola, a jeweller popularly known as Malivelihood.

According to the invitation, the traditional marriage will hold on December 4 while the white wedding is scheduled for December 5 at the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja.

The soon-to-be couple took to their individual Instagram pages to share their beautiful royalty-themed pre-wedding pictures ahead of their union.

While Olusola was dressed in a white regalia, adorned with beads, standing and holding a staff like a king, Deola, his soon-to-be bride also dressed in white, while sitting beside him like a queen.

Deola said the photoshoot was inspired by Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and Olori Silekunola.

Olusola described the upcoming event as the “royal wedding of all time”.

“#MADS2020, we had to do it for the culture. Yoruba King & Queen. Styling done by my beautiful wife, Deola Smart. The Royal wedding of all time. Happy new month to everyone,” he wrote.

The couple got engaged in 2017 when Malivelihood proposed to Deola at the Heathrow Airport.

Known to always spoil his women silly, including celebrities whom he gifts expensiove customized bejeweled iPhones, the luxury designer on the last Valentine’s day, gifted her a gold iPad, a brand new black G-wagon, designer suds and a hotel room decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals.

Deola on her part reciprocated when she gifted him a brand new white customized Rolls Royce which costs about N57M as a birthday gift.

Before meeting Deola, Malivelihood who resides outside the country was in a relationship with actress, Tonto Dikeh and as is his custom and as Tonto later testified when they ended things, Malivelihood made her happy. Infact, years after they ended things, Tonto revealed that her greatest regret is not having a child with him.

