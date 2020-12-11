Golfers from across Nigeria are set for the maiden edition of the AGCare Charity Golf Tournament, in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The tournament, scheduled for the Ibori Golf Course, Asaba, Delta State, tomorrow, will be hosted by AGCare Foundation, which aims to create, support, and improve opportunities in healthcare, social care, and education in Nigeria, especially for the underprivileged.

According to CEO of AGCare, Chukwuka Monye, the initiative was conceived to cater for Nigeria’s elderly (over 60 years) population of about 3.1 million, many of who face challenges ranging from dwindling financial resources, health issues to loneliness and abandonment.

Monye said it has become imperative for more attention to be paid to the senior citizens in our society hence the initiative by the AGCare Foundation.

He added, “This edition, themed ‘Promoting Care for the Elderly,’ is aimed at creating awareness about the need to pay more attention to the care given to the senior citizens and raise funds to support the elderly in our society.

“AGCare was borne out of the need to see old people live the kind of lives they deserve, one of serenity and wellness in a community that allows them to thrive.”

Monye said the tournament would bring together golfers from across Nigeria to compete and showcase their skills, “while supporting the Foundation.

“There will be a family funfair with exciting food, drinks, games, and a raffle draw. A dinner and an award ceremony would also feature.

“The family funfair, which will follow the golf tournament promises to be an exciting event for kids. Bouncy castles, water guns, face painting, and a host of other fun games will be available at the event.

“Also, a raffle draw, which will feature prizes like a free night at the Hampton Towers, a bespoke Kaftan from International designer, Ugo Monye, and lots of other exciting prizes. An entry fee of N200 per person guarantees these and a whole lot more.”

He revealed that interested players are required to contribute to the Elderly Care Fund by registering with N5000, adding, “All proceeds from the event would go into supporting the AGCare Elderly Home.

“AGCare Classic Golf Tournament promises to be a one-of-a-kind event that will not be forgotten in a hurry.”