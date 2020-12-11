Two serial rapists with life sentences will have the minimum time they must spend in prison extended from 30 to 40 years, the court of appeal has ruled, The Guardian reports.
Joseph McCann, 35, was jailed last year at the Old Bailey for 37 offences involving 11 women and children.
Reynhard Sinaga, 37, was sentenced at Manchester crown court in January for 159 offences against 48 men.
The judges rejected calls for whole-life jail terms, never successfully imposed in a non-homicide case.
A life sentence with no minimum term is usually reserved for certain types of murders, like those involving serial murder, child abduction or a terrorist motive.
The attorney general referred McCann and Sinaga’s convictions to the court of appeal after describing their original jail terms as unduly lenient.
Police now believe Sinaga committed offences against 206 men, 60 of whom remain unidentified.
Five senior judges including the lord chief justice Lord Burnett and the president of the queen’s bench division, Dame Victoria Sharp heard the appeal in October at the court of appeal in London.
Their judgement published on Friday, 11 December, says; “we are thus unable to accept the submission, both offenders should have received a whole-life tariff.
”In the collective experience of this court, the cases of McCann and Sinaga albeit very different on their individual facts, come within the category of the most serious cases involving a campaign of rape to have been tried in England and Wales.
The judgement then alters the minimum terms for McCann and Sinaga to 40 years each, saying that the multiple life sentences remain and whether either is in fact ever released will depend upon the assessment of risk by the parole board at the end of the minimum terms.
The ruling states that neither man has shown any remorse and the long-term psychological damage for at least some of the victims in both trials is profound and will only be understood in the years to come.
