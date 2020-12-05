Serie A

As Serie A and La Liga continue this week, SuperSport promises GOtv subscribers to live coverage of all matches.

On Saturday, Serie A action gets underway with Juventus meeting Torino. Juventus will host Torino at Allianz Stadium for the Serie A meeting. Looking over their previous clashes, Torino has remained defeated while Juventus is seen to be simply better than them, running out winners in 83% of those games where they have faced each other. This will air live at 6 pm.

Another top pick in Serie A for this weekend is the clash between Inter Milan and Bologna on Saturday. Inter Milan will have the chance to get back on track following their poor Europa League result. They will need to regain focus as they try to push for a top-three spot in the league table. Bologna is safe in the middle of the standings and can record their third victory in a row if they defeat Inter at the San Siro.

Other matches on Saturday include Spezia against Lazio, while on Sunday, Verona will take on Cagliari and Roma will clash with Sassuolo.

Crotone will face Napoli at 6 pm while Sampdoria and AC Milan lock horns in a late fixture. The top clash out of Spain this weekend sees the La Liga derby when Sevilla and Real Madrid face each other on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Los Sevillanos are eyeing their fourth consecutive win in La Liga and they are surely capable of matching the out-of-form reigning champions at home ground.

Vanguard News Nigeria