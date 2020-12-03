The Head, Africa Region, International Professional Managers Association, United Kingdom (IPMA-UK), Prof Taiwo Feyi-Sobanjo, has called on managers to develop personal responsibilities and operate with professional touch in the workplace.

He also urged managers to uphold professional ethics and conduct in their service delivery and embrace global networking drive and ideal collective partnership to stand out globally.

He made the call over the weekend at the 2020 joint induction programme of International Professional Managers Association (IPMA-UK) and International Expert Consultants-UK, held in Lagos and tagged, ‘International expertise and global networking drives the world of great innovation and professionalism.’

Feyi-Sobanjo, who spoke on behalf of the IPMA-UK CEO, Prof. Mike Wooi and IEC-UK Chairman, John Vleuten said, “As managers, there is need to contribute your quota to the growth of these great institutions in Africa and beyond, by demonstrating and practising our enhanced professional competence that places us in line with global best practices in professional management, oragnisational transformation and expert management consulting.

“Professional managers should not forget the code of good global networking drives and collective partnership, especially in this era of innovation and ensure they deliver value on daily basis.”

He congratulated the inductees and the awardees for their outstanding feat, and urged them to apply critical knowledge and skills acquired during the programme at their workplace.

Earlier, the former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, and the National President, IEC-UK, Aisha Abubakar, enjoined members to embrace continuous learning to handle global and complex management issues.

Aisha Abubakar, who was represented at the ceremony by Tunji Aboro said: “Advance professional management and strategies, requires practical knowledge for strategic move in handling complex and global issues which is a necessary prerequisite for managers.

“Managers must become strategic change agent through constant learning and re-learning to address managerial issues with the right result. Corporate services are innovative and technology-driven, hence, managers must prepare themselves by acquiring necessary information and education required to stay on top. Members should take advantage of the opportunities offered by IPMA to boost their leadership and managerial skills.”

Also, a former Commissioner of Information and Strategy and CEO, FutureNow, Ibrahim Sajor, said as professional managers, there was need for members to engaged in continuous strategic thinking and learning to improve managerial performance and intelligence for full human development.

At the ceremony, fellows and distinguished honorary fellows of the association and members were given professional licenses with certificates, while special awards were given to best students.







IPMA-UK is an International Examining, Licensing and Regulatory Professional body formed for the purpose of providing practicing managers with the opportunity to participate and to be part of the process of improving managerial performance and effectiveness in all areas of business, industry and public administration to improve the key skills required for effective management.

IPMA-UK also supports and promote professionalism in the manner managers conduct themselves when dealing with people and organisations in the business and work environment.