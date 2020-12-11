UNIBEN

Varsity explains why candidates should rewrite entrance exams

No fewer than 3,500 candidates, who sat for the post- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) risk missing their admissions due to the collapse of the institution’s Internet servers.

The university, in a short messaging service (SMS), directed the affected candidates, who wrote the examination from across the country to return to the university and retake the test.

“If you know anyone that wrote the post-UTME examination on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the ICT Hall, UGBOWO, tell the person to come back for the test.

“UNIBEN server failed applicants that wrote at 9:00 a.m and 10.30 a.m. Authorities have tried their best to call some students but their phones were off. Tell your loved ones,” the message reads.

Also, a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benedicta Ehanire, said there was no cause for alarm following the technical hitches.

“This is to assure candidates who sat for the post-UTME on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, that they have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the centers by a technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus, have been advised, via their e-mails to return for the exercise,” she said.

The candidates are to go to the University’s ICT Centres from Wednesday, December 9, 2020, to Friday, December 11, 2020 (today) from 9:00 a.m.

She added that the University had no problem with its servers as the submissions of all candidates who took the examination before December 8, 2020, and others whose centres were not affected, were intact.

Meanwhile, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) yesterday said there was a need to for all Technical and Vocational Education Training institutions (TVET) to be adequately equipped with infrastructure to attract youths in skills acquisition and to facilitate the growth of TVET and technological development.

Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, stated this at the second Annual Skills Exhibition and Round-Table on Skills Assessment held virtually across the country with education stakeholders including Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.