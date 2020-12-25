IT seems the spirit of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti still lives on with his youngest son, Seun as he has continues to broaden his father’s political ideology.

In November, the Nigerian police banned Kuti from holding a mass meeting at the African Shrine, shortly after violence marred the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

Despite the threat, the Afrobeat singer maneuvered the launch of a political party called ‘Movement of the People.’ The young Kuti and Afrobeat singer were again in the news merely three weeks after. The Kuti, who made his first appearance in Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 flick, ‘Citation,’ was accused of pulling out a gun to protest the police siege in front of his house in Ikeja. He was on Wednesday, December 23, reported to have begun his first major battle with the Nigerian Police force.