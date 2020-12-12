Gbenga Bada

ON Saturday, December 5, the 12th edition of Best of Nollywood, BON, awards held amidst pomp and glee in the mountainous city of Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

Hosted by Instagram sensation and actor, Mr. Macaroni alongside actress, Tana Adelana, several Nollywood filmmakers, actors, actresses, producers, investors, politicians, and government functionaries gathered in the city for the 2020 edition of the awards ceremony.

Unknown to winners and nominees of the film awards that include, Kunle Remi, Alex Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim Yekini, and Abiola Adebayo, the road to the successful hosting of the film awards ceremony was filled with impediments.

In an exclusive chat with The Nation, Seun Oloketuyi, the founder and chief executive officer of BON, revealed the hedges his team faced in ensuring the award ceremony came to fruition.

Oloketuyi said the effect of COVID-19 and recession almost prevented the 12th edition of the BON Awards.

“We had many challenges but we are grateful to God and the team that the challenges were surmounted. The pandemic and recession made government coffers lean so there were many difficult decisions we had to make.

“At some point, our host, Governor Kayode Fayemi, was trying to play safe and it was when we wanted to start proper preparation that the second wave of COVID-19 started and he almost canceled the event,” Oloketuyi, who is also a film producer said.

Like many film award ceremonies and film festivals that opted for a virtual ceremony, Oloketuyi said his team almost suggested the 2020 BON Awards take the same route. “We toyed with the idea and don’t forget that the unveiling of this year’s edition, as well as nominees unveil, were virtual but we dropped it after much deliberation. The team arrived at the conclusion that we would have lost the flavour of the awards ceremony, being a traveling one.”

Oloketuyi was quick to disclose that aside from following the laid down rules in preventing COVID-19, the statutory precautions according to the guidelines of the NCDC were followed before, during, and even after the show in Ado Ekiti.

He went on to say COVID-19 prevented many guests from attending the event as only a few invites were sent out. “Yes, we followed the NCDC guidelines and the Ekiti state government was on hands to ensure all social distancing and sanitising measures were carried out effectively. In fact, we had to reduce the guests’ list from 450 to 200.”

An indigene of Ekiti from Igbemo, Oloketuyi said the Ekiti people showcased their hospitality traits before, during, and after the ceremony. He expressly said, “ Ekiti are great people and are very accomodating and Governor Fayemi did his best to exhibit those traits. Our host, Governor Fayemi, gave his support in all capacity and his team didn’t leave us to our fate all through the process.”

With over 30 awards given out on the night, Nollywood actors Kunle Remi and Laura Fidel left guests clapping after emerging winners of one of the most interesting categories of the night, the Best Kiss category. Remi and Fidel won the category for their steaming performance in a short film titled Pole Girl to beat Alex Ekubo/Sharon Onoja in The Bling Lagosians, JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii in Living in Bondage Breaking Free, Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara in The Sessions, and IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert in Unroyal.

Some of the biggest winners of the night include Ramsey Nouah directed Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and Kayode Kasum’s This Lady Called Life.

Aside from clinching the Movie of the Year award, Living in Bondage also emerged as the movie with the Best Use of Special Effects and movie with the Best Use of Makeup. It also earned Ramsey Nouah the Director of the Year award.

BON Awards is an indigenous film awards ceremony that keeps rewarding film stars and practitioners in Nollywood. A traveling award, it has held several Nigerian cities that include Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Kano, and Ado Ekiti in 2020.