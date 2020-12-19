A reprisal attack involving the death of six children and one woman has taken place in Kauru LGA in Kaduna State barely 48 hours after gunmen killed 7 people at Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf local government, security agents have said.

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who gave an update on the security situation in the state on Saturday said the military of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the police have informed the State Government of counter-attacks on some herder settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas.

It was gathered that the attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons on Thursday night in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government.

The statement noted that herders lost six children and a woman was also killed at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages in Kauru local government.

The names of the slain children were given as Mustapha Haruna (one year), Ya’u Kada (one year), Sa’idu Abdullahi ( one year ), Zainab Zakari (One year), Sadiya Abdullahi (Five years), Aisha Abdullahi (One year) and an unidentified woman was burnt beyond recognition.

While six huts were burnt in the attacks, troops say they have embarked on a search party for five missing persons.

It was gathered that Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal attack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic.

Herders injured at Ningi village of Lere local government area, Bingel Odi (30) and lsa Joda (7) are receiving treatment at General Hospital, Saminaka, in the same local government.

The attack occurred despite Governor El-Rufai expressing worries over renewed killings and counter killings in the area after months of relative peace.

The statement noted:

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who condemned the renewed counter killings sent condolences to the families that lost their loved and wished those recuperating speedy recovery.

“He described the renewed killing and counter killing of innocent citizens of Atyap and Fulani ethnicity as unfortunate.

“The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected families with immediate effect.

