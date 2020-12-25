With so many brilliant Nollywood movies currently showing at the cinemas, you might be spoilt for choice. We highlight seven must-see Nollywood movies currently showing in cinemas nationwide this season.

1-‘Omo Ghetto’

‘Omo Ghetto’ (The Saga), the second installment of Funke Akindele’s 2010 hit movie of the same title, opens in cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.

It’s a star-studded film that features Yemi Alade, Naira Marley, Slimcase, and AY comedian. It was also the movie that defined Akindele’s career and shot her to super-stardom.

It parades a rich cast of Nollywood and Yoruba movie actors like Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario) and Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire).

The original version told the story of a set of twins who were separated at birth and are living completely different lives.

One was a ghetto kid and leader of a notorious female gang, while the other was raised in affluence and had anger issues.

The very popular ghetto twin was daring and ridiculously uncouth in her manners while the rich kid’s temper almost results in the death of her fiance.

2- ‘Our Jesus Story’

This movie can best be described as the Nigerian version of the popular Jesus Christ of Nazareth movie.

The producers, Oj Productions, say ‘Our Jesus Story’ is an African expression of the story of Jesus Christ.

The movie stars Frederick Leonard, Sam Dede, Eucharia Anunobi, Adjetey Anang, Offiah Mbaka, and many others.

Directed by ace filmmaker Tchidi Chikere, it tells the story of Tumbiika, a young man condemned to die for love in his pagan native land. He braves an escape from death by the whiskers, but 20 years later he returns to his people and finds them as ready to put him to death as they were years ago. But they were in for a shocker as they find him now ready to die. It is a love story on various levels and is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

3-Nneka the Pretty Serpent

Directed by Tosin Igho, this movie is a remake of Zeb Ejiro’s 1994 thriller, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’.

The film stars Idia Aisien in the lead role alongside Ndidi Obi, Kenneth Okolie, Beverly Osu, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Waje, Chioma Akpotha, Larry Gaaga, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Sani Muazu, Zack Orji, Femi Branch, Keppy Ekpenyong, and others.

The movie was released in Nigerian Cinemas on December 18 and is definitely a must-watch this season

4. Quam’s Money

‘Quam’s Money’ follows the adventures of security guard-turned-millionaire, ‘Quam’ played by Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana as he navigates the world with his newfound wealth.

It is the sequel to the 2018 film, New Money. It had its theatrical release on December 11 and is a box office success.

Prior to its release, it was considered one of the most anticipated Nigerian films of 2020.

5-Introducing the Kujus

‘Introducing The Kujus’ is an interesting comedy-drama set in the history-rich border town of Badagry, Lagos.

It stars Nollywood favourites, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Ademoye, and eccentric comedian, MC Lively.

Others are Kunle Remi, Mimi Onalaja, and Ronke Odusanya.

The movie, which is distributed by FilmOne, is the first cinema release from the stables of TMPL Motion Pictures.

The Kuju siblings are tricked by their youngest sister into visiting their village for remembrance of their late mother five years after her death. The loss of their matriarch left a gaping hole in the family due to her role as a unifying factor.

The tension between the siblings was underestimated as they soon found out.

6-Fate of Alakada

Toyin Abraham’s blockbuster movie, “Fate Of Alakada: The Party Planner” has reportedly grossed over N112 million in the cinemas, beating records of her previous efforts.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the star-studded movie continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) alongside Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi, and it features other A-list celebrities including Davido, Peruzzi, Odunlade Adekola, Cohbams, Mercy Eke, and a host of others.

It is the fifth installment in her fan-favorite Alakada film franchise. If you want to see a fun-filled and, educative movie this Christmas, you need to watch this film.

7-Lady Buckit and the Motley Monsters

This is the first indigenous feature-length animation film to screen in Nigerian cinemas.

Voice actors on this project are Kalu Ikeagwu, Casey Edema, Bimbo Akintola, Francis Sule, Patrick Doyle, Bola Edwards, Jessica Edwards.

The animation follows the story of a precocious, self-absorbed little girl who finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory. There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.

Distributed by Genesis cinemas, the feature debuted in cinemas on December 11 and is the perfect movie for your kids this season.