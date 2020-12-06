By Samuel Oamen

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared The All Progressive Congress Candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial By-Election, Tokunbo Abiru winner of the poll.

He polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), secured 11,257 votes.

Here are things you should know about Tokunbo Abiru

1. Tokunbo Abiru was born March 25, 1964. He holds a B.Sc (Economics) from Lagos State University. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Honorary Senior Member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

2. He was the Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, between 2011-13 under the dynamic and transformational leadership of Babatunde R. Fashola (SAN) as Governor.

3. He rose to the position of Executive Director at First Bank Nigeria Ltd (2013-16).

4. He served in various reputable boards including Airtel Mobile Networks Limited; FBN Capital Limited (now FBN Quest Merchant Bank Limited); FBN Bank Sierra –Leone Limited; and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

5. He was the past Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Nigeria

6. On August 24, 2020, Abiru resigned from Polaris Bank to contest the Lagos East senatorial election under the platform of All Progressives Congress.

7. On December 6, 2020, He was declared winner of the Lagos East Senatorial By-Election to replace late Senator Bayo Osinowo.