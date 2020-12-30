A map of Borno, a state in north-east Nigeria.

Seven local hunters have died from a landmine left by Boko Haram militants in a village near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The ill-fated hunters on a routine patrol with the military drove over the explosives that killed them instantly beyond recognition, a local vigilante source said.

According to the source, at least seven of his colleagues died in the attack, but could not confirm how many soldiers were affected.

Kayamla village is barely two kilometers after a military base, Giwa Barracks which houses a detention facility for persons accused of war crimes.

READ ALSO: 15 Suspected Robbers, Cultists Arrested In Lagos

This is a sequel to an attack on Sunday evening in a village near the Gamboru/Cameroun border where four soldiers were reportedly killed in an Impoverished Explosive Devices (IEDs) ambush.

Boko Haram attacks have increased in recent times on the highway and in villages in parts of Borno State.

But the military has repeatedly claimed to record successes in its onslaught against the insurgents in the Sambisa axis.

The Defence Headquarters in a statement on Monday issued by its Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said Airforce fighter jets had destroyed logistic supplies of the terrorists responsible for the attacks in southern Borno.