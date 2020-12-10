Nigerian investigative journalist, Ruona J. Meyer, has called out Kiki Mordi for cheating her colleagues who worked with her on the documentary, ‘Sex For Grades‘ that has been receiving commendations and awards.

‘Sex for Grades,’ published by BBC Africa Eye in 2019, is a documentary that uncovered sexual harassment in African universities which had a tremendous impact and saw quite a number of university lecturers and professors getting the boot for sexually harassing their students, with evidence.

With Kiki Mordi being the face of the documentary, many had assumed she alone worked on the documentary. But now, a colleague of hers, Meyer has taken to Twitter to claim that the documentary was not actually Kiki Mordi’s idea.

In a series of social media posts, she alleged that a certain female journalist whom she refers to as O.O actually pitched the story, yet Kiki has failed to acknowledge ‘O.O’ in every glowing commendation, awards she has received for the documentary and even refused to share the prize money she got from it.

She said, “Kiki, make sure this time you at least share whatever prize money there is with O.O and acknowledge her – given this was all her story as pitched, sourced/started. Real journalists have honour and also hold themselves to account, not just the government.

“O.O a fellow female journalist did not get a fair deal, and you remain complicit and a beneficiary of that. The facts, complaints, responses and even her thread are there. Better make it right because journalism can’t insist on ethics & fairness from others, yet cheat within.

“For any bright sparks, I was in that newsroom when N.O and O.O pitched that story, so don’t try me today. I suggest you try Jesus instead. He is a better option.

“You have to be a different level of callous to be parading yourself as th brain behind other people’s blood, sweat and tears. Even satan no do reach like this. But congratulations, big congrats. Now what next? It’s been over a year already.”

This accusation is coming on the heels of another award Kiki Mordi won for the documentary recently, the 2020 Michael Elliott Award for African Storytelling.

