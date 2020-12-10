Investigative journalist, Kiki Mordi has addressed claims by colleague, Ruona Meyer, that she has been cheating one of her colleagues Oge Obi, whose idea it was that originally birthed the documentary, ‘Sex For Grades.’

‘Sex for Grades,’ published by BBC Africa Eye in 2019, is a documentary that uncovered sexual harassment in African universities which had a tremendous impact and saw quite a number of university lecturers and professors getting the boot for sexually harassing their students, with evidence.

In a series of social media posts, Meyer alleged that Oge Obi not only birthed the idea but that she conceptualized, pitched, researched and co produced the documentary with Kiki Mordi who only did the narration. And yet Kiki has failed to acknowledge Obi in all the awards and commendations she got as well as refusing to share whatever money/grant she got with Obi.

Kiki Mordi has now addressed the claims emphasised that she was the reporter on the ‘Sex For Grades’ documentary.

“Every new day I win an award, Ruona loses it. I will never understand what I did to this woman besides unfollowing her on Twitter. The fact that I’m blocked makes it harder for me to even know what she’s talking about. It’s always some bullshit, are you that bored?

“One minute you’re advising me on how to hog clout and not retweet Fisayo Soyombo’s story. Because I figured you were a vile person, you left me and found your next victim. 50 minutes call the first time you ever spoke to me was to tell me who to hate and who not to hate???

“There is no side to any story. Investigative journalism is dangerous work. I am the reporter on #SexForGrades Any other questions will have to be directed to the BBC Don’t be roped into Ruona’s joblessness. This isn’t local media where people do what they like.

“You must really be foolish to think Ruona is your go-to for “inside scoop” when she’s not even “inside”. Ma’am. Please,” she said.