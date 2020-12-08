Nigeria passport

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has sacked one of its local staff who is a security officer after he was found guilty of sexual abuse and other criminal activities.

The security officer is identified as Martins Adedeji Oni, and the termination of his appointment is with immediate effect.

The Embassy made the announcement in a series of tweets on its official handle @NigeriaBerlin on Tuesday and noted that it has zero-tolerance towards all abuses of office.

Oni’s sack is coming one month after a viral video on social media showed him in a hotel room half-naked arguing with an unknown person who accused him of demanding sex from females who applied for passport renewals.

Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar in reaction to the viral video said that the embassy has “zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct.”

Ambassador Tuggar explained that investigation into the matter would be done with urgency and due diligence.

The Embassy in its update on Tuesday added that said the probe committee found Oni guilty of the allegations.

See the full statement of the Embassy below…

THE Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has terminated with immediate effect the contract of Mr Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer at the mission. His dismissal follows an investigation into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct.

Mr Oni was suspended from duty on 17 November after reports emerged that he had curried sexual favours in return for help with the renewal of a passport.

The Embassy immediately established an Investigation Committee to examine the allegations and any related issues, and to make recommendations for action.

The Committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges. It concluded that Mr Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes.

As a result, Mr. Martins Adedeji Oni contract with the Embassy as a Local Staff has been terminated.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to further stress its zero-tolerance policy towards all abuses of office, and especially of sexual misconduct.

The Embassy is grateful for the help of the public in tackling such abuses.

As public servants, we pledge to follow all due process as part of our continuing commitment to deliver the highest ethical & professional standards in all our operations, also at Consular & Immigration.