By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State at the weekend sealed a brothel on Azikiwe street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, where a 40-year old man identified as Enuduisu Odili, reportedly died during a sex romp with a prostitute.

The 40-year-old man was said to have died in the room of a yet-to-be identified prostitute after checking in on Thursday night.

He was discovered dead on Friday morning after having a marathon sex with the lady.

The family of the deceased alleged a foul play following the sudden death of their son and demanded thorough investigation by the police.

Younger brother to the deceased, Chukwuemeka Odili, appealed to the Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan to unearth the circumstances behind the death.

He said: “We were shocked when we received the news about the sudden death of our brother from the police on Friday, 4th of December, 2020.

“We suspect foul play between the hotel management and the suspect, that is why we are calling on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to make sure that the mystery surrounding our brother’s death is unravelled so that nothing is swept under the carpet. We want justice for our brother.”

The police said the cordoned off the brothel to facilitate investigations and forestall a possible breach of peace in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said investigations had begun adding that the matter had been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department.

Omoni said: “The place was temporarily sealed to forestall any form of breakdown of law and order in that area or damage to the facility.

“The manager of the place is in our protective custody, the prostitute in whose room the man died is also with us and investigation is ongoing. The matter has been transferred to state CID.”