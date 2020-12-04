The video which was posted by a Twitter user, @Jacfelixchidama.

Apparently, slapping people seem to be Abbo’s favourite past time.

In 2019 when Abbo who was popularly referred to as a sex toy senator, was captured in a video beating a female attendant, Osimibibra Warmat, at a sex shop in Abuja, the assault was done in the presence of an armed policeman who, rather than protect the victim, arrested her.

The police later arraigned Abbo before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, on a one-count charge of assault. Despite video evidence of the incident, Abdullahi Ilelah, the Magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case.

However, Warmate instituted a separate civil suit at the FCT High Court and on September 28, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.

In 2014, a photojournalist, Olumuyiwa Owolabi, accused him of assault, breach of agreement, and getting the police to lock him up in Adamawa.

Owolabi said he first met Abbo in 2014 during the run-up to the June 2014 Ekiti State governorship election which Ayodele Fayose won. Owolabi, who was the official photographer of Fayose during the election, said he met Abbo in Ekiti State and Abbo told him that he would like him to do some jobs for him.

At that time, Abbo was contesting for senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and he entered into a contract with Owolabi to cover his political activities at the cost of N2.8m.

Abbo despite the slapping scandal in the sex toy shop was appointed patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) by the association’s President, Emeka Rollas.