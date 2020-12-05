Elisha Abbo, the senator representing APC, Adamawa North, has reacted after he was recently caught on tape slapping someone else in his home state, Adamawa.

“You are very stupid,” the 42-year-old senator can be heard yelling in the clip as tempers flared. Before long, he was raining more slaps on the hapless victim.

Abbo who has earned a reputation for dishing out slaps, has gone on the defensive as usual to explain that he slapped the man as a form of self defense. According to him, all he did was disarm the young man who was hell bent on shooting at him if he refused to part with the sum of N2 million before crossing a blocked road.

Abbo and his reps maintain that he acted in self defense and that he was the victim who disarmed the man who aimed at him with a locally made pistol.

“On November 13, 2020 at around 2am, the man led dozens of young people and blocked the senator on his way to his cousin’s wedding in Mubi. The incident was an attempt on the senator’s life by the man holding the dane gun, unlike a trending video on many social media platforms published with no verification or obtaining the facts; used by the opposition as venom to poison the mind of good people of the nation.”

“The senator worries that the spate of unemployment in Nigeria is a serious problem that must be resolved quickly by the government before it spirals out of control. He also blames poverty and other social ills for the rascally conduct of young people these days.

“Most of the youths are pushed into this, wasting their talents by doing something bad to the detriment of themselves and the society at large,” Abbo said in the statement.

Just last year, Elisha Abbo made the headlines when he slapped repeatedly, a hapless nursing mother inside a sex toy shop in Abuja.