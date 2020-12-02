A commercial sex worker identified as Zainab (Justina) Adamu who sold her 4-month-old baby girl for the sum of N300,000 has been nabbed by officers of the Katsina State Police Command.

According to the police, Zainab, 25, who hails from Adamawa but resident at Kofar Kaura in Katsina conspired with one of her friends in the area, Ruth Kenneth, an indigene of Delta State to sell the infant.

It was gathered that the baby was sold to one Chinwindi Omeh from Anambra State at the rate of N300,000. After further investigation, the police also arrested one Chukwudi Elias Nnali who is said to be Ghinwindi Omeh’s brother for complicity and aiding the unlawful act.

A statement made available to newsmen by the state police command and shared by Katsina Post partly reads:

“On 26/11/2020 at about 16:30hrs, based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Zainab (Justina) Adamu, ‘F; aged 25yrs an indigene of Adamawa state, but residing at Kofar Kaura Layout, Katsina, who conspired with her friend, one Ruth Kenneth, ‘F’, aged 32yrs of Kofar Kaura Layout, an indigene of Delta state and sold her four months old baby girl to one Chinwindi Omeh, ‘F’, aged 43yrs of Ekuisigo LGA of Anambra State at the cost of three hundred thousand naira (N300,000:00K).

“In the course of investigation another suspect, one Chukwudi Elias Nnali, aged 45yrs of the same address, brother to Chinwindi Omeh, was also arrested for aiding and abetting the commission of the offence.”

The police, after a search operation, recovered the sum of N165,000 from Zainab and N85,000 from her friend, Ruth.

“The sums of one hundred and sixty-five thousand Naira, ( N165,000:00K) and Eighty-Five thousand Naira (N85,000:00K) were recovered from Zainab Adamu and Ruth Kenneth respectively as proceeds of the sale of the baby. An investigation is ongoing, please,” the statement added.

