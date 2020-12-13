The young journalist reported to have worked anonymously with Kiki Mordi on BBC‘s ‘Sex For Grades’ documentary, Oge Obi, has attempted to commit suicide and all is being done to save her life.

This development comes after a week-long back and forth moment between the journalists on who should take credit for the documentary and after Nigerian investigative journalist, Ruona J. Meyer called out Kiki Mordi for cheating colleagues who worked with her on the ‘Sex For Grades‘ documentary that has been receiving commendations and awards.

At exactly 2:16 pm on Sunday afternoon, Oge, who worked on the project anonymously, released a video saying she was just tired and apologized for her next move.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, Oge said in tears: “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. Going forward, I’m sorry for what I’m about to do. I’m just tired. I’m just tired.”

After the video which suggested that she was about to commit suicide made the rounds, she was found forming in the mouth. It is being alleged that she took two bottles of the contraband insecticide, Sniper.

She was rushed to one of the General Hospitals in Lagos after being rejected by two others.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that with Kiki Mordi being the face of the documentary, many had assumed she alone worked on the documentary. However, her colleague, Meyer took to Twitter to claim that the documentary was not actually Kiki Mordi’s idea.

In a series of social media posts, she alleged that a certain female journalist whom she refers to as O.O (now unveiled as Oge Obi) actually pitched the story, yet Kiki has failed to acknowledge ‘O.O’ in every glowing commendation and awards she has received for the documentary and even refused to share the prize money she got from it.

She said:

“Kiki, make sure this time you at least share whatever prize money there is with O.O and acknowledge her – given this was all her story as pitched, sourced/started. Real journalists have honour and also hold themselves to account, not just the government.

“O.O a fellow female journalist did not get a fair deal, and you remain complicit and a beneficiary of that. The facts, complaints, responses and even her thread are there. Better make it right because journalism can’t insist on ethics & fairness from others, yet cheat within.

“For any bright sparks, I was in that newsroom when N.O and O.O pitched that story, so don’t try me today. I suggest you try Jesus instead. He is a better option.

“You have to be a different level of callous to be parading yourself as the brain behind other people’s blood, sweat and tears. Even satan no do reach like this. But congratulations, big congrats. Now, what next? It’s been over a year already.”

This accusation came on the heels of another award Kiki Mordi won for the documentary recently, the 2020 Michael Elliott Award for African Storytelling.

Like this: Like Loading...